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Food poisoning in Amroha village: Over 100 take ill after wedding feast, probe ordered

The incident, suspected to be a case of food contamination, led to widespread cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, affecting children, women, and elderly attendees alike

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:11 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Over 100 people fell sick within 24 hours after consuming food at a wedding-related feast, in Kamalpur Kazi village, under the Dhanaura tehsil of Amroha district, on Sunday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident, suspected to be a case of food contamination, led to widespread cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, affecting children, women, and elderly attendees alike.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a pre-wedding ceremony, which saw participation from guests of Haivatpur Chaudharyan village along with several local residents. A community feast was arranged for all attendees. However, within hours of consuming the food, many began experiencing severe symptoms, including persistent vomiting, loose motions, and acute abdominal pain.

Over two dozen patients are currently undergoing treatment at nearby private hospitals and clinics. While some have been discharged after receiving first aid, several others continue to remain under observation and treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that panic spread quickly as one after another, attendees started falling sick.

“Strict action will be taken if any negligence is found,” he stated, while also directing officials to ensure proper and timely treatment of all affected individuals.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Food poisoning in Amroha village: Over 100 take ill after wedding feast, probe ordered
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Food poisoning in Amroha village: Over 100 take ill after wedding feast, probe ordered
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