For 2nd Saturday in a row, passport offices in Lko to remain open

Published on Dec 07, 2022 07:11 PM IST

Not only will the applicants be able to book fresh appointments but also reschedule their existing appointments for Saturday through the online portal.

Passport offices will attend to applicants for both ‘Normal’ and ‘Tatkaal’ categories. (HT Photo)
BySreya Deb

LUCKNOW: For the second consecutive Saturday, passport offices in Lucknow will remain open for applicants. On December 10 (Saturday), Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under the Regional Passport Office, Lucknow, will attend to applicants for both ‘Normal’ and ‘Tatkaal’ categories.

Not only will the applicants be able to book fresh appointments but also reschedule their existing appointments for Saturday through the online portal. As per a communique issued by regional passport officer Kanishk Sharma, the procedures for the two are clearly stated. While fresh appointments have to be sought online, existing ones can only be rescheduled once, and will not be entertained again at a later date. Applicants who do not appear for the rescheduled appointment are liable to forfeit their application fees too.

Applications for the ‘Tatkaal’ category would not be accepted without the required identity documents.

