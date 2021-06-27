For unemployed six-day fasting teacher atop mobile tower; it’s either job or death

Patiala At a time the state’s politics has been centered around jobs and compassion, Surinderpal Singh, 36, is ready to die to get a bit of both, for himself and his 12,000 fellow unemployed, protesting ETT-TET qualified teachers. Having climbed atop a 260-foot mobile tower near Leela Bhawan in the city 98 days ago, he has been on a fast unto death for the past six days. His condition could yet become a talking point in the corridors of power.

Unemployed Elementary Teachers’ Training (ETT)-Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) have been demanding a state government notification for recruitment for 12,000 vacant posts of this cadre. They are also seeking an increase in the age ceiling to 42 years, and that the government should only consider ETT teachers, while filling posts in its primary schools.

The condition of Surinderpal, of Bianpur village in Gurdaspur district, deteriorated on Saturday with blood level dropping to 40mg/deciliter, following which other protesters tried persuading him to come down, but he refused to yield.

“I did not climb up to come down without the government giving it in writing that it will accept our demands and will deliver on these in a specified time,” Surenderpal, who has eaten only what other protesters brought to him atop the tower said. For answering nature’s call, he had a pot with him, yet took only the bare minimum of food to avoid inconveniencing anyone.

Last week, he had sought permission from the state government to kill himself. His father, Paras Ram, 80, who still works as a salesman in the local vegetable market, said, “It is fearful to see my well-educated and qualified son start such a tough struggle to get a job for himself and for others.”

“Previously, I wanted him to stay atop the mobile tower till the government me their demands. Now, however, I fear for his life. I want him to come down and then continue the fight for his rights,” a tearful father said, adding that he had spoken to his son over phone three days ago.

Deep Banarsi, the leader of ETT-TET qualified unions, said they have been trying to convince Surinderpal to come down for days, but he had put his life in danger for deaf and dumb government authorities.

“We are sending other members atop on a rotational basis to take stock of his health. We believe that he is now at a stage where he does not fear death. At 260-ft, the weather gets extremely harsh (cold) at night and you have to limit your water, food intake to avoid urinating or passing stool,” Banarsi added.

Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said, “I have held over 15 meetings with the union and also arranged their meetings with top officials and the education minister. We are aware of the deteriorating health of Surinderpal and are in talks to get him to climb down.”