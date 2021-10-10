Former Akhada Parishad chief’s death probe: Persons owing money to Narendra Giri under CBI’s scanner

PRAYAGRAJ: The persons, owing money to former head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, whose names were mentioned in his purported suicide note, were under scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing the death case of the top seer, said officials aware of the investigation.

In the suicide note, which was found at Mahant Narendra Giri’s room in the evening on September 20 in Prayagraj, he has mentioned name of two persons Aditya Mishra and Shailendra Singh Sengar, a realtor, who owed ₹25 lakh to the seer. However, it is still not clear that for what, when and how the payments were made. It is believed that the money was related to the sold property of Baghambari Gaddi Math and it was to be taken from the two persons.

Meanwhile, the CBI investigations are still focused on cracking the case through scientific evidence and questioning those close to Mahant Narendra Giri and his disciple Anand Giri. The CBI is joining the dots to establish the reasons which may have led to the Mahant to commit suicide.

Anand Giri, former priest of Bade Hanuman temple, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep are at present lodged in Naini Central Jail. CBI officials are keeping an eye on the persons who come to meet them. Jail administration has also made arrangements that proper details of persons who come to meet the trio were maintained.

The officials, privy to the investigation, said that the activities of Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep were being monitored. “Anand Giri has been kept at a special cell due to security reasons and is under CCTV surveillance while Aadya Tiwari who is ill is lodged in a separate cell with his son Sandeep,” they said.