Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani now booked for sedition in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition for his address at Elgaar Prishad conclave in Pune on January 30. He is accused of inciting religious disharmony and offending religious beliefs.

The case against Usmani was lodged on Lucknow-resident Anurag Singh’s complaint. In his complaint, Singh said he came to know about Usmani’s speech via social media.

Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Sections 124 A (Sedition) 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (malicious act intended to outrage religious sentiments) 298 (intent to hurt religious feelings), 505 (public mischief) against Usmani. “The matter is being investigated.”

Usmani, 24, was earlier arrested for his alleged role in the clashes that broke out following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the AMU campus on December 15, 2019. Usmani is currently out on bail.

The Pune police on Tuesday also filed an FIR against Usmani on charges of promoting enmity and disharmony on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on the Hindu society.

The comment triggered a row with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.