Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani now booked for sedition in UP
The Uttar Pradesh police have booked former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition for his address at Elgaar Prishad conclave in Pune on January 30. He is accused of inciting religious disharmony and offending religious beliefs.
The case against Usmani was lodged on Lucknow-resident Anurag Singh’s complaint. In his complaint, Singh said he came to know about Usmani’s speech via social media.
Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Sections 124 A (Sedition) 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (malicious act intended to outrage religious sentiments) 298 (intent to hurt religious feelings), 505 (public mischief) against Usmani. “The matter is being investigated.”
Also Read | Usmani will soon be arrested over Elgar speech: Maha home minister
Usmani, 24, was earlier arrested for his alleged role in the clashes that broke out following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the AMU campus on December 15, 2019. Usmani is currently out on bail.
The Pune police on Tuesday also filed an FIR against Usmani on charges of promoting enmity and disharmony on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on the Hindu society.
The comment triggered a row with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani now booked for sedition in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested in Hyderabad for cheating shopkeepers using spoof PayTm app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political parties intensify campaigning in Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Mohali cops land in vigilance net for taking ₹10,000 bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 Covid vaccination centres in Thane; KDMC aims to complete phase 2 by February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India fake degree racket busted in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to begin Covid jabs for front line staff on trial basis from Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police announce cash rewards for info on Deep Sidhu, 7 others in Red Fort violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father grieving the loss of infant girl ends life in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana youth booked for impregnating, marrying 15-year-old cousin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress releases list of contestants for Ahmedabad civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab’s meritorious schools to reopen for Class 12 from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Day after man dies of bullet injury, BSF files case against villagers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox