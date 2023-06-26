Rajya Sabha MP & former U.P. min dies of heart attack at 74

AGRA Member of Rajya Sabha, Hardwar Dubey, breathed his last in Delhi on Monday morning. The cremation rites were performed with state honours in Agra later in the day. Dubey was the minister of state for finance during the Kalyan Singh government. He also served at various organisational positions in Bharatiya Janata Party.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak paid his tribute to Hardwar Dubey in Agra. (HT Photo)

“Dubey suffered a heart attack on June 12 and was shifted to Delhi for better treatment but could not survive and breathed his last on Monday morning at the age of 74,” said Nagendra Prasad Dubey Gama, the younger brother of Hardwar Dubey.

Following his death, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP state president Bhupinder Singh Chaudhary flew to Agra to offer their tributes to the departed party leader. Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, also conveyed the condolence message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Arun Singh represented BJP national president JP Nadda as they reached the house of the departed leader in Agra.

Hardwar Dubey, who received his education in Balia and Lucknow, won twice from the Agra Cantt assembly seat and was known for his organisational skill. He remained in oblivion for quite a few years but was named Rajya Sabha member in 2020.

