Former councillor Mehta appointed Ludhiana mayor’s OSD

Mayor Balkar Sandhu appointed Congress leader and former councillor Parminder Mehta as his officer on special duty (OSD).

Mehta will not draw a salary from the municipal corporation (MC). After his appointment, Mehta said that he will listen to the grievances of the public at MC offices from 11 am to 1 pm and will work as a bridge between the MC officials and them. He said he will apprise the mayor of the residents’ problems. We will also conduct inspections to keep a check on the quality of development works, he added.