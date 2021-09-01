Home / Cities / Others / Former councillor Mehta appointed Ludhiana mayor’s OSD
Parminder Mehta (HT File)
Parminder Mehta (HT File)
others

Former councillor Mehta appointed Ludhiana mayor’s OSD

Mehta said that he will listen to the grievances of the public at MC offices from 11 am to 1 pm and will work as a bridge between the MC officials and them
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:46 AM IST

Mayor Balkar Sandhu appointed Congress leader and former councillor Parminder Mehta as his officer on special duty (OSD).

Mehta will not draw a salary from the municipal corporation (MC). After his appointment, Mehta said that he will listen to the grievances of the public at MC offices from 11 am to 1 pm and will work as a bridge between the MC officials and them. He said he will apprise the mayor of the residents’ problems. We will also conduct inspections to keep a check on the quality of development works, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.