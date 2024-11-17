Former domestic help steals 2.5 lakh from Panchkula house

A former domestic help allegedly stole ₹2.5 lakh in cash from a house in Sector 21, Panchkula. The suspect, Aman, a resident of Kundi village, Sector 20, Panchkula, was seen entering the premises on CCTV footage, as per the complaint to police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, Aman, a resident of Kundi village, Sector 20, Panchkula, was seen entering the premises on CCTV footage, as per the complaint to police.

Ravi Kansal, who runs a business in Sector 20, told police that he left home on the morning of November 15 after securely placing ₹2.5 lakh in his home locker around 10.30 am.

Before leaving for work, he asked his brother Arvind Kansal to retrieve the cash around 1.30 pm.

Shortly after, his brother called him to report that the room’s grille had been cut, the locker was broken and the cash was missing.

Kansal said he immediately rushed home and discovered there had been a break-in. On reviewing CCTV footage from a neighbouring house, he found Aman, his former domestic help, entering his house from the back side.

Certain of Aman’s involvement, Kansal filed a formal complaint at the Sector 21 Police Post, where a case under Section 306 of BNS was registered. Police have launched a probe to trace the suspect and recover the stolen money.