Former Gujarat governor O P Kohli dies at 87

Former Gujarat governor and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Prakash Kohli passed away on Monday. He was 87.

Kohli was the 19th governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019. While presiding as Gujarat governor, he also served as the governor of Madya Pradesh and Goa.

A former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of BJP in Delhi, he was also a leading academician.

The news of his demise was shared by his grand daughter Karnika Kohli. “My grandfather Shri Om Prakash Kohli, former governor of Gujarat and Raja Sabha MP, has passed away. His funeral will be held at 11:30am tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi,” she wrote on Twitter.

Many party leaders took to social media and expressed their condolences for the leader’s demise.

“Shri OP Kohliji in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship. He was the Governor of Gujarat and also played an effective role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. I am deeply saddened by his demise. May God give strength to his family,” wrote union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

“Condolences on the passing away of former Governor of Gujarat Om Prakash Kohliji. He will always be remembered for his easy-going personality and his contributions to the field of education. May God rest his soul and give strength to his relatives to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!” wrote Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Twitter.

“He has lived a life as a dedicated activist towards ideology and organization. He has an important contribution in strengthening the party and the organization. Along with being an educationist, politician, Kohli ji has also been a good writer. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti,” wrote union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in a Tweet.

Kohli, who also leading academician, taught at Hansraj Colleges and Deshbandhu College in Delhi for many years before retiring as a reader in 1994. He was also a prominent student leader and all-India president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP).

He served in the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000 and chaired the housing committee, among other committee memberships.