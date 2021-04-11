Home / Cities / Others / Former Haryana assembly speaker Satbir Kadian passes away
Former Haryana assembly speaker Satbir Kadian passes away

Former Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Jannayak Janta Party leader Satbir Singh Kadian dies of heart attack on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Former Haryana assembly speaker Satbir Kadian. (HT Photo)

Former Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Jannayak Janta Party leader Satbir Singh Kadian dies of heart attack on Saturday.

Kadyan was admitted at Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

His body was brought to his residence and later cremated at his native village Siwah in Panipat district.

Kadian was 70-year-old and was elected thrice for Indian National Lok Dal from Naultha assembly segment in Panipat.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala condoled the death and said it is a huge loss for the party and Haryana.

In 1951, Kadian remained a close confidante of INLD founder late Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala.

He had won his first election from then Naultha assembly segment in 1987, and in 1990, he was made chairman of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO).

In 1999, he was elected again; and was appointed as the Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from 1999 to 2004.

But after differences within Chautala’s family, Kadian had joined the Jannayak Janta Party formed by OP Chautala’s estranged grandson Dushyant Chautala.

