Former Mizoram minister quits MNF, joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former Mizoram minister K. Beichhua joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday after resigning as MLA of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

K. Beichhua was inducted into the BJP on Friday. (Image posted on X by YanthungoPatton)

Beichhua submitted a soft copy of his resignation to the assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo on Thursday, as the latter is on a trip to Delhi. On Friday, he submitted the hard copy of his resignation to the commissioner and secretary of the assembly, Lalhmahruaia Zote.

The former minister was inducted into the BJP on Friday evening. He will be contesting the upcoming assembly election from his home constituency of Saiha.

Though the MNF is a partner of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, in Mizoram, the BJP, which has one member in the 40-member assembly, is not part of the state government.

Beichhua said, “I submitted my resignation to the Speaker of the House on Thursday and he accepted. I am joining the BJP party after careful consideration. In the past nine years, the BJP has achieved great performance, placing India among the superpowers of the world. Secondly, under the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government, India has made incredible improvement in its economic sector. I also appreciate the fact that the Modi government gives emphasis and importance to the minorities of the Northeast India.”

“The BJP is dominating the central government and is going to dominate the Northern States too. As I want to be part of the mainstream ruling party, I have decided to join the BJP,” he added.

Beichhua added that the majority of voters in his constituency will be supporting him, irrespective of the party he joins.

He said, “I am confident that I will win in my constituency with a BJP ticket. Moreover, the BJP has supported the development of the Mara Autonomous District Council.”

Beichhua added that he believes that no single party will win a majority in this year’s assembly election, and that the elected BJP MLAs will play an important role in forming the new government.

Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said, “We fully welcome Beichhua into the BJP. He is a strong candidate in his constituency of Saiha. His joining of the BJP will put a stronger foothold for the BJP in Southern Mizoram.”

Meanwhile, officebearers from the MNF on condition of anonymity said, “Even if Beichhua left the party to join the BJP, we are confident that our party candidate HC Lalmalsawma Zasai has a very good chance of winning from Saiha.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) called the election observers for the states of Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and it is expected to announce the poll dates for these states soon.

