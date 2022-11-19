Former MLA’s property in Prayagraj’s Jhalwa attached under Gangsters’ Act

Over 14 biswa land belonging to former MLA, Khalid Azeem, aka Ashraf, was attached by Prayagraj police on Friday. The land in Jhalwa area of the city is estimated to be worth ₹7 crore.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the land of mafiosi turned politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s younger brother has been attached under section 14 (1) of Gangsters’ Act. The land was purchased by Atiq Ahmad in the name of Ashraf through illegally earned money.

The district magistrate had issued orders for attaching the land on November 15 on the report forwarded by the Dhumanganj police.

On Friday, a police team accompanied by revenue department officials reached the site in Jhalwa and put up a board mentioning the attachment order on the land. The notice board also warned of any trespassing on the land or else strict action will be ensured.

Till now, the Prayagraj police have attached Atiq’s properties worth several hundred crore in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Kaushambi districts. Atiq is lodged at Sabarmati Jail while Ashraf was shifted to Bareilly jail after his arrest in 2020. Atiq’s elder son, Umar, is in Lucknow Jail while his brother, Ali, is in Naini Jail.

