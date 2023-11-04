Former MLA Vijay Mishra convicted of rape, son and grandson acquitted

A Fast Track Court (MP/MLA) in Bhadohi on Friday convicted the incarcerated former MLA Vijay Mishra in a rape case.

Former MLA Vijay Mishra has been convicted of rape (HT File Photo)

According to Bhadohi district government counsel (criminal) Dinesh Pandey, former MLA Vijay Mishra has been convicted, while the other two accused, including Mishra’s son, Vishnu Mishra and his grandson, Vikas alias Jyoti Mishra, were acquitted in the absence of substantial evidence.

The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

In 2020, a female singer from Varanasi lodged a complaint at Gyanpur police station in Bhadohi, alleging that Vijay Mishra sexually assaulted her during a performance at Mishra’s residence in Bhadohi district in 2014. She also made accusations against Mishra’s son and grandson. Based on the woman’s complaints, Gyanpur police registered a case of gang rape.

