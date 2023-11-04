Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Former MLA Vijay Mishra convicted of rape, son and grandson acquitted

Former MLA Vijay Mishra convicted of rape, son and grandson acquitted

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 04, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Former MLA Vijay Mishra has been convicted in a rape case, while his son and grandson have been acquitted due to lack of evidence. The court will announce the punishment on Saturday.

A Fast Track Court (MP/MLA) in Bhadohi on Friday convicted the incarcerated former MLA Vijay Mishra in a rape case.

Former MLA Vijay Mishra has been convicted of rape (HT File Photo)

According to Bhadohi district government counsel (criminal) Dinesh Pandey, former MLA Vijay Mishra has been convicted, while the other two accused, including Mishra’s son, Vishnu Mishra and his grandson, Vikas alias Jyoti Mishra, were acquitted in the absence of substantial evidence.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

In 2020, a female singer from Varanasi lodged a complaint at Gyanpur police station in Bhadohi, alleging that Vijay Mishra sexually assaulted her during a performance at Mishra’s residence in Bhadohi district in 2014. She also made accusations against Mishra’s son and grandson. Based on the woman’s complaints, Gyanpur police registered a case of gang rape.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhadohi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP