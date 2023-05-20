Flanked by JD-U MP, MLAs, Anand Mohan attacks BJP

Soon after the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bihar government to produce the files relating to its controversial April 24 decision granting remission of life sentence to Anand Mohan, the former MP attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a private function at Mahishi in Bihar’s Saharsa.

Anand Mohan was released from Saharsa jail last month. (ANI)

“They (BJP) are very upset about my release as they have a fear that this elephant (pointing to himself) will trample and tear their lotus,” said Mohan, who was released last month from Saharsa jail where he was serving life sentence in connection with the killing of an IAS officer, the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah, in December 1994.

In the past, Mohan has represented Mahishi constituency in Bihar assembly.

“I need not take a character certificate from Delhi, UP or Andhra Pradesh. It is Bihar that will decide everything,” he said.

Mohan was accompanied by Dinesh Chandra Yadav, JD-U MP from Madhepura, besides JD-U MLAs from the district.

On May 10, Mohan had spoken publicly for the first time about the case after his premature release from jail following remission of sentence. Speaking at a function at Araria, he claimed he was innocent.

Krishnaiah was lynched and shot by an angry mob in Muzaffarpur while he was passing by the funeral procession of a slain MLA who was close to Mohan. The former MP was charged with instigating the mob.