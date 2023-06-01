Former SA all-rounder Lance Klusener to be head coach of Tripura cricket team

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener will take over as head of the cricket operation of Tripura for the upcoming season, the state association announced on Wednesday.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener (File Photo)

Klusener is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on June 2 and would fly for Agartala the next day, said people familiar with the matter.

Many former cricketers and coaches responded to the advertisement by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for coaches in March. Out of which, the TCA sorted former Australian cricketer and Sri Lankan coach Dav Whatmore and Klusener.

The 51-year-old has been appointed on a contractual basis for 100 days.

“Our discussion with Dav was in progress but he could not make it due to some personal matter. Later, we spoke to Klusener who agreed to 100 days (with us) as he has other assignments in Afghanistan and South Africa,” said TCA vice president Timir Chanda.

“Klusener said that he wants to share his experience in cricket with every cricket team. It’s a great opportunity for them to know and get experience from him,” said Chanda.

Klusener, a former South African all-rounder is currently the coach of the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 tournament. He has previously worked as a batting coach for his home country’s national cricket team and Zimbabwe. With other positions internationally, Klusener has also acted as the head coach of Afghanistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup. In the Indian Premier League, Kulsener was the consultant coach for Delhi in the 2018-29 season.

According to officials, Kulsener in addition to working with the Ranji squad, will also lead the teams, including under-15, under-16, under-19, in both men’s and women’s.