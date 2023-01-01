Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Former West Bengal governor stable, recovering at Prayagraj hospital

Former West Bengal governor stable, recovering at Prayagraj hospital

others
Published on Jan 01, 2023 01:57 AM IST

The health of former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has improved during the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin issued by a private hospital, where the 90-year-old former speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly is undergoing treatment

Former West Bengal governor stable, recovering at Prayagraj hospital
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The health of former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has improved during the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin issued by a private hospital, where the 90-year-old former speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly is undergoing treatment.

“Keshari Nath Tripathi ji is stable and showing signs of recovery,” said Dr Santosh Singh, who is part of the team of doctors treating the former governor.

Tripathi was admitted to a private hospital on Friday. He had difficulty in breathing and general weakness besides decreased oral intake and urine output and was admitted in the ICU.

Tripathi’s son, Neeraj Tripathi said: “My father had fallen down at home on December 8 and fractured his hand. For the past couple of days, his oral intake had reduced, and his health started deteriorating from Friday. The family doctor was called at home but when his condition failed to get better and he started having difficulty in breathing, we admitted him to the hospital”.

Here he is on oxygen support, he said. Tripathi twice had Covid and recovered after a long treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP