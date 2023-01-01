Former West Bengal governor stable, recovering at Prayagraj hospital

The health of former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has improved during the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin issued by a private hospital, where the 90-year-old former speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly is undergoing treatment.

“Keshari Nath Tripathi ji is stable and showing signs of recovery,” said Dr Santosh Singh, who is part of the team of doctors treating the former governor.

Tripathi was admitted to a private hospital on Friday. He had difficulty in breathing and general weakness besides decreased oral intake and urine output and was admitted in the ICU.

Tripathi’s son, Neeraj Tripathi said: “My father had fallen down at home on December 8 and fractured his hand. For the past couple of days, his oral intake had reduced, and his health started deteriorating from Friday. The family doctor was called at home but when his condition failed to get better and he started having difficulty in breathing, we admitted him to the hospital”.

Here he is on oxygen support, he said. Tripathi twice had Covid and recovered after a long treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.