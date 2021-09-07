Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Former YSR Congress MLA arrested by Odisha police in chit fund scam
others

Former YSR Congress MLA arrested by Odisha police in chit fund scam

A team of EOW officials on Monday raided the ex-MLA’s residence and office in Visakhapatnam and seized ₹45 lakh.
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The former MLA used to lure people with false promises of returning a high rate of interest on deposits. (File photo.)

Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested Malla Vijay Prasad, a former MLA of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress) and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, over his alleged involvement in a chit fund scam worth 1,200 crore, officials said.

Officials of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha police said Welfare Building & Estates Pvt. Ltd. was essentially a chit fund company of which Malla was the managing director. He lured people with false promises of returning a high rate of interest on deposits under different schemes of the company and unauthorisedly collected at least 1,200 crore from several investors before closing offices.

“The company initially registered with the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad and subsequently changed to Kolkata in 2011. It had its head office at Visakhapatnam. Between 2009 and 2014, Malla’s company was operating its branch offices in Bhubaneswar, Narsinghpur (Cuttack) and Nayagarh. It has been ascertained that M/s Welfare Building & Estates Pvt. Ltd. was also active in Berhampur, Jeypore, Similiguda, Bhadrak, Balasore and some coastal areas of Odisha where it collected a huge amount of money from people,” said DIG of Economic Offences Wing, JN Pankaj.

RELATED STORIES

A team of EOW officials on Monday raided his residence and office in Visakhapatnam and seized 45 lakh and several documents.

Malla was charged under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the India Penal Code read with sections 4,5 & 6 of PC & Money Collection Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 / Sec 6 of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Act.

Mala was first produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam on Monday and before the Court of OPID, Cuttack, on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha’s Manda buffalo 19th buffalo breed to be recognised by NBAGR

Manipur continues unlock process, night curfew shortened

Crops in 102 of 314 blocks in Odisha affected by rain deficit

We have settled most of our differences: Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP