Foundation stone of sports park laid at Haibowal Dairy Complex area

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu laid the foundation stone of a sports park in the Haibowal Dairy Complex area. He was accompanied by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, besides several others.

The cabinet minister, who is initiating various development works ahead of the polls, informed that the sports park is being developed on two acres of land at ₹50 lakh and will have proper fencing, lights, sports grounds, and grass. He said that the work will be completed in the next three months.

He said that almost all existing sports infrastructure in Ludhiana are in the process of getting upgraded. This includes a new athletics synthetic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, while work on indoor swimming pool would also start shortly.

Other sports infrastructures that will be upgraded include the Shastri Hall, basketball stadium, table tennis stadium, and hockey astroturf at PAU.

He said that for increasing green cover and contributing to the conservation of the environment, several new green belts and leisure valleys have already been developed on more than 50 acres of area in Ludhiana city alone, while many more are either under construction or in the pipeline.

The cabinet minister directed MC officials to undertake a massive plantation drive on vacant land in the city.

He informed that a green belt has been developed in the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project, a leisure valley opposite DAV Public School in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, along with several other green belts and parks in the area. Another leisure valley on six-acre land is under construction in Haibowal, a leisure valley in Ludhiana (East), green belts are being developed properly on both sides of old GT Road, starting from Sherpur Chowk till Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, he added.

Finally, work on indoor swimming pool to begin

City-based swimming enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as the MC is soon going to initiate the indoor swimming project at Rakh Bagh that is hanging fire for over 20 years.

Ashu said that the indoor swimming pool had been a long pending demand of the city residents, and the work on it would commence shortly.