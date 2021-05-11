Four black fungus cases reported in Covid-19 patients in Meerut

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, the potentially fatal and rare ‘ black fungus infection has been detected in four Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, officials said.

Assistant chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Pooja Sharma confirmed to the media on Tuesday that the rare fungal infection had been detected in two Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

She said one patient was from Muzaffarnagar and another from Bijnor. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan said that he has sought a report from the hospital in this regard.

Two other patients with black fungus infection were reported at an eye hospital and were cured.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, chairman and chief medical director of Vision Care Superspeciality Eye Hospital, said that was a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection known as mucormycosis.

Dr Shakeel said that last week he also came across two patients in his OPD who developed black fungus infection after recovering from Covid-19. One of the women patients, above 60 years of age, was from the neighbouring Hapur district. “I am unable to recall the native place of the other patient right now,” said Dr Shakeel. In one patient the infection was at an advanced stage and was cured through surgery while in the other it was at a preliminary stage and was treated with medicines.

Dr Shakeel explained that the use of high-flow of oxygen during the treatment of Covid-19 patients often infuses moisture inside which may cause serious problems, starting with nasal congestion. In many cases, it badly affects the eyes and could be detected and cured by keeping a close examination of eyes and nasal obstruction during the treatment.

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, the potentially fatal and rare ‘ black fungus infection has been detected in four Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, officials said. Assistant chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Pooja Sharma confirmed to the media on Tuesday that the rare fungal infection had been detected in two Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at a private hospital. She said one patient was from Muzaffarnagar and another from Bijnor. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan said that he has sought a report from the hospital in this regard. Two other patients with black fungus infection were reported at an eye hospital and were cured. Dr Shakeel Ahmad, chairman and chief medical director of Vision Care Superspeciality Eye Hospital, said that was a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection known as mucormycosis. Dr Shakeel said that last week he also came across two patients in his OPD who developed black fungus infection after recovering from Covid-19. One of the women patients, above 60 years of age, was from the neighbouring Hapur district. “I am unable to recall the native place of the other patient right now,” said Dr Shakeel. In one patient the infection was at an advanced stage and was cured through surgery while in the other it was at a preliminary stage and was treated with medicines. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 11 neonatal Covid-19 cases has hosps worried about threat to new-borns 4 black fungus cases in Meerut Yet another serving prof in AMU dies Bihar mandates rural stint for fresh MBBS graduates Dr Shakeel explained that the use of high-flow of oxygen during the treatment of Covid-19 patients often infuses moisture inside which may cause serious problems, starting with nasal congestion. In many cases, it badly affects the eyes and could be detected and cured by keeping a close examination of eyes and nasal obstruction during the treatment.