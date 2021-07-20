Four booked for robbing contractor of 43,000

Four men have been booked for robbing a contractor of ₹43,000 at gunpoint.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar of Gulabi Bagh, Harjinder Singh of Gopal Nagar, Bobby of New Subhash Nagar and Amardeep Singh of Prem Vihar.

The victim, Inderdev Tiwari, 27, of Harjap Nagar said that he supplies raw material and labourers and the accused men are his acquaintances. On Sunday, they called him to Disposal Chowk on the pretext of offering him a new contract. When he got there, they robbed him and fled

A case has been registered at the Focal Point police station under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.