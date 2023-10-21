Four criminals held after encounter in Maharajganj

Police team arrested four notorious criminals after an encounter, under Brijmanganj police station of Maharajganj district early morning on Friday. Two criminals and a police constable were injured in the exchange of fire.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The criminals were involved in a loot case and police recovered ₹55.80 lakh cash, 275 grams gold and 1150 grams of silver from the accused identified as Vikas Chauhan, Parveen Chauhan, Vidyasagar and Ram Parvesh..

ASP Atish Singh confirmed that acting on a tip, the police team was conducting the inspection of vehicles when late night at 2 am, 5 criminals on two motorcycles, passing through Hanuman Gharhi were intercepted by the police. The criminals opened fire at the police team resulting in bullet injuries to constable Neeraj Singh. In retaliation police also opened fire and two criminals were injured while two others surrendered and one managed to escape. ASP said that Parveen and Vikas were involved in looting trader Abhimanyu Yadav on October 10. In his complaint the trader had registered loot of ₹2 lakh but the recovered cash is over ₹55 lakh, and thus police team was also investigating the other angles in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured cop and the two criminals are undergoing treatment at CHC in Bankati.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON