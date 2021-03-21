Four die after consuming hooch in Chitrakoot village; four excise officials, two police personnel suspended

: Four people died after consuming hooch at Khopa village under the Rajapur police circle of Chitrakoot district on Sunday, officials said.

Following the deaths, the authorities suspended four excise department personnel and two police personnel.

District excise officer (Chitrakoot) Chatur Sen, excise inspector Ashraf Ali Siddiqui, chief excise constable Sushil Kumar Pandey and excise constable Sandeep Kumar Mishra were placed under suspension, additional chief secretary (excise) Sanjay R Bhoosreddy confirmed in Lucknow He said departmental proceedings were also initiated against them.

Chitrakoot superintendent of police Ankit Mittal suspended sub-inspector Brijendra Pandey and constable Bhupendra Singh.

Inspector general (Chitrakoot Dham range) K Satya Narayan confirmed that the sub-inspector and the constable were suspended on charges of laxity following the incident, and action was being initiated against the station house officer of Rajapur.

“Till now, four people have died,” the IG added.

Police said all the villagers had taken the liquor at Khopa on late Saturday night and their condition deteriorated on Sunday morning.

When they were being taken to the Rajapur community health centre, Munna Singh, 35, and Sitaram Singh, 50, died. Dur Vijay Singh, 38, and Satyam Singh, 28, died in the Kaushambi district hospital. One Babli Singh, 42 was undergoing treatment.

Senior officers, including IG K Satya Narayan and district magistrate Shubrant Pandey, also reached the village. Chitrakoot SP Ankit Mittal said a licensed shop had been sealed and a shopkeeper taken into custody. He was being questioned, the police officer said.