Four die of black fungus in Haryana

Three persons aged 64, 67, 75 died of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jhajjar, and one 40-year-old dies in Karnal, said officials on Monday.

With 33 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state has detected total 454 cases of black fungus so far.

Of the new cases reported in state, seven are from Hisar, six from Gurugram, four from Panipat, five from Faridabad, three each from Ambala and Fatehabad, two each from Rewari and Sirsa, and one from Rohtak.

Family of one of the deceased from Jhajjar alleged that his father died due to shortage of liposomal amphotericin-B injection and doctors failed to provide it.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dahiya said nine black fungus patients were undergoing treatment at the World Medical College, and three of them succumbed.

“We had shifted these patients to the college as per government guidelines. I have asked doctors to ascertain reasons behind the death of these patients. These patients did not die due to shortage of drugs. I have asked doctors to check whether the deceased had any co-morbidities,” Dr Dahiya said.

The Karnal victim was admitted at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Jagdish Dureja, director, KCGMC, said Karnal had witnessed 24 cases of black fungus and four of them have died so far, while 18 are undergoing treatment at KCGMCH.

PATIENTS STRUGGLING TO GET ANTI-FUNGAL MEDICINE

Even as an expert committee formed by Haryana director general health services has approved vials of anti-fungal medicine, liposomal amphotericin-B injections for black fungus treatment, the patients’ kin are still struggling to get vials for the medicine in the last 3-4 days.

Raju Mann, of Dadri, said his friend, who is a government lecturer, had contracted black fungus and is admitted at a private hospital in Rohtak.

“We are waiting to get vials of the approved medicine for the last three days. His condition is deteriorating due to unavailability of the drug. We contacted Rohtak DC Captain Manoj Sheoran but he too failed to provide the drug. Any delay will worsen the patient’s heath,” he added.

Rahul Kumar said his relative from Jhajjar is admitted at a private hospital in Rohtak and the hospital has no drug to treat him.

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said she got phone calls from kin of many black fungus patients and they are running from pillar to post to get the drug but to no avail.

“If the state has a shortage of drugs, how will patients get the drug? The DCs concerned told me that they cannot provide the drug,” she added.

State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, said Haryana is facing acute shortage of drugs and cases of black fungus are rising which is a matter of concern for them.