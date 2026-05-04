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Four drown in Ganga at Ballia ghat; CM Yogi expresses grief

Police later recovered the bodies of all four victims. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal procedures are under way.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi:
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Four people, including two minor girls, drowned in the Ganga while bathing at Shivrampur Ghat in Ballia district, police said on Sunday. Locals claimed the group was taking selfies and making reels at the time of the incident. Police said the incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area. The victims had gone to the ghat for a holy dip when two sisters, Harshita Chauhan, 17, and Nandita Chauhan, 12, both residents of Rampur Bhoj in Gadwar, moved into deeper water and began to drown.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident (For representation only)

In an attempt to save them, Arun Chauhan, 20, a resident of Phephana, and Arjun Chauhan, 19, originally from Khiladi Maheshpur in Ghazipur entered the river. However, they also slipped into deep water, and all four drowned. Circle officer Usman said a rescue operation was launched soon after the incident was reported. Local divers and a fire brigade team took part in the search.

Police later recovered the bodies of all four victims. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal procedures are under way.

District magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and superintendent of police Omvir Singh visited the spot to review the situation, officials said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he said the loss of lives while taking selfies and making reels at river ghats in Ballia was “extremely heartbreaking” and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four drown in Ganga at Ballia ghat; CM Yogi expresses grief
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four drown in Ganga at Ballia ghat; CM Yogi expresses grief
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