Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Four fraudsters held for duping man of 2 cr
others

Four fraudsters held for duping man of 2 cr

Accused used to take the victims into confidence by promising them tax relief . After winning their confidence, the fraudsters used to decamp with cash and flew over to safe destinations
The team arrested four fraudsters, three from Mumbai and one from Delhi on April 28 and 1.87 cr in cash was recovered from them (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around 2 crore, said police.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and 1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them.

He said that a case against unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC was registered at police station, Chetganj following a complaint by one Ankit Sukhla, a resident of Akatha, that four fraudsters duped him of around 2 crore on April 20 by promising him tax relief.

He said that a team was constituted to work out the case. The team arrested four fraudsters, three from Mumbai and one from Delhi on April 28 and 1.87 cr in cash was recovered from them.

He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base. They used to take the potential target into confidence by promising him tax relief and business propositions. After winning the confidence, the fraudsters used to decamp with the cash and flew over to safe destinations. They used fake identities while committing the crime.

RELATED STORIES

Further follow-up in the investigations is on, he added.

The Crime Branch team led by inspector Anjani Pandey, sub-inspectors Rajkumar Pandey and Suraj Tiwari played pivotal role in the arrests.

He added that a cash reward of 1 Lakh will be given to the team by additional chief secretary (home).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP