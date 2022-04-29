Four fraudsters held for duping man of 2 cr

The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around ₹2 crore, said police.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and ₹1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that a case against unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC was registered at police station, Chetganj following a complaint by one Ankit Sukhla, a resident of Akatha, that four fraudsters duped him of around ₹2 crore on April 20 by promising him tax relief.

He said that a team was constituted to work out the case. The team arrested four fraudsters, three from Mumbai and one from Delhi on April 28 and ₹1.87 cr in cash was recovered from them.

He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base. They used to take the potential target into confidence by promising him tax relief and business propositions. After winning the confidence, the fraudsters used to decamp with the cash and flew over to safe destinations. They used fake identities while committing the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further follow-up in the investigations is on, he added.

The Crime Branch team led by inspector Anjani Pandey, sub-inspectors Rajkumar Pandey and Suraj Tiwari played pivotal role in the arrests.

He added that a cash reward of ₹1 Lakh will be given to the team by additional chief secretary (home).