Four held in Tripura for beating 27-year-old man after stripping him naked

At least four persons were arrested for allegedly beating a 27-year-old youth after stripping him naked over an alleged love affair at Sat Sangam village of Dharmanagar in Tripura’s North district, police said on Tuesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. (Representative Image)

The injured youth, identified as Anup Das, is currently admitted at a local hospital.

Police said that the incident occurred three days ago after Anup went to the house of the girl whom he loved. As he came, the family members of the girl stripped him naked and beat him mercilessly after tying him with a pole.

After arrest, the four accused persons, identified as Panna Akura, Kush Akura, Lab Akura and Samarjit Akura, were sent to judicial custody.

Police said that they have registered a case under sections 342, 325, 307, 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against these arrested persons.

“The girl’s father and brother and two neighbours were among the four arrested persons. We arrested them on the same day of the incident. All of them are currently in judicial custody”, said North district superintendent of police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Last month, four persons were arrested for beating a youth tying to a pole and pouring salt and chilli powder on his wounds at Dharmanagar in the district.