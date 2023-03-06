Four hurt in Varanasi vilage as room collapses after cylinder blast

Four persons, including a child, were injured after they got trapped under the debris of a room which collapsed due to a gas cylinder blast. The incident took place in Deepapur village, under the Nevadhia police station area of Jaunpur district, on Monday morning.

According to police, the cylinder was leaking and exploded when the woman tried to light the stove. A room of the house collapsed due to the impact of the cylinder blast and four persons, including Radhika, 48, Paras Sonkar, 27, Kavita, 23, and Karthik, 1, got trapped under the debris. They suffered serious injuries.

A senior police official said that hearing the explosion, locals ran to the spot and rescued those trapped under the debris. A police team reached the spot and called an ambulance and rushed all four persons to the hospital where the doctor referred them to Varanasi after primary aid. They have been admitted to the Varanasi divisional hospital and they are under treatment there.