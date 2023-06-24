4 more IPS officers transferred in U.P.

LUCKNOW In a bureaucratic rejig, four more Indian Police Services (IPS) officers -- including two Director General (DG) rank officers -- were transferred on Saturday morning.

U.P. government transferred 11 IPS officers on Friday as well. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 1989-batch DG rank officer, Ashish Gupta, who was kept in the waiting list for nearly seven months after returning to U.P. from central deputation on December 2, 2022, has been made DG Rules and Manuals. Another 1990-batch DG rank officer Tanuja Srivastava, who was holding dual posts of DG Rules and Manuals and DG Special Enquiry, have been relieved from the post of DG Rules and Manuals.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of U.P. Police recruitment and promotion board, Padmaja Chauhan, has been made Additional Director General of U.P. Fire and Emergency Services and Deputy Inspector General of Police Training School, Unnao, has been shifted as DIG of newly set-up U.P. State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Lucknow.

Earlier, on Friday night, the state government transferred 11 IPS officers, including four district police chiefs and three deputy inspectors general rank officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON