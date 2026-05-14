Four killed, 10 injured as bus-tanker collision triggers fire on Gujarat highway

At least four persons were charred to death and 10 others were injured after a private sleeper bus caught fire following a collision with an asphalt-laden tanker on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The collision triggered a fire that spread rapidly through the vehicle, gutting it completely, police said.

The bus, operated by Madhuram Travels, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Junagadh with more than 25 passengers on board when it rammed into the tanker from behind near Sangani village in Chotila taluka around 1:30 am. The collision triggered a fire that spread rapidly through the vehicle, gutting it completely.

“The asphalt-laden tanker was moving ahead of the bus when its tyre burst in the middle of the road. Four people have died and 10 others have been hospitalised,” said Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Prem Sukh Delu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chotila) S.S. Bhadoriya said the bus and the tanker were both moving on the highway when the tanker’s tyre burst, causing it to brake suddenly, after which the bus rammed into it from behind.

The driver of the tanker fled the spot after the accident. The four bodies were so badly charred that visual identification was not possible, and DNA testing would be required, he added.

Police said the driver of the bus and a woman passenger seated behind him are believed to be among the four deceased. Locals broke open the windows of the burning bus to rescue trapped passengers.

Police, fire brigade, and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Rajkot and Chotila, while the bodies were sent to Chotila Referral Hospital for postmortem examination.