Four killed, 4 injured in car-bus collision in Pratapgarh

Four people, including a five-year-old girl, died and four others were injured when their car collided with a roadways bus near Bhaiyya Ji Ki Sarai on Pratapgarh-Kunda road, under Jethwara police station of Pratapgarh district on Friday.

The injured were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment.

As per reports, a resident of Sultanpur district Mohd Imran (40) with his family were going to Lokapur in the Jethwara area in their car when near Bhaiyya Ji Ki Sarai their car collided with a roadways bus coming from the opposite direction.

After hitting the bus, the car rammed into the house of one Ajay Singh. The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers in the car.

Imran was taken out from the driving seat using gas cutters. They were rushed to the district hospital where Imran and his daughter Ayesha (5) were declared dead on arrival. Imran’s cousin Sartaj, his son Arsalan (10) and other children in the car Farhan (7), Khushnuma (8) and Jibrail (11) and another unidentified person travelling with them were referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

Arsalan, Sartaj and the unidentified person also succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

Police officials reached the spot on receiving information and carried out investigations. They said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and a case is being registered in this connection.

