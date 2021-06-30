Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four killed, 4 others injured in J&K road accident

The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Srinagar from Jammu plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday
By HT Corespondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four people, including a child and two women, were killed and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Srinagar from Jammu plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday.

Police said the labourers were going to Srinagar to work in brick kilns. “At 5.30am, the vehicle on its way to Srinagar from Jammu carrying labourers met with an accident and plunged into a deep gorge near Khooni Nallah,” said Ramban’s senior police superintendent PD Nitya. Four people were rescued that including a two-year-old child, who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. “Prima facie, it appears the driver was speeding and lost control over the vehicle,” he said.

