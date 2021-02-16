Home / Cities / Others / 38 killed, several missing after bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh
others

38 killed, several missing after bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh

The bus was heading to Satna from Sidhi when the accident happened at around 8.30am. All the passengers are said to be local villagers
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Rescue operations underway at site where a bus fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

At least 38 people were killed and several were reported missing after a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning.

Over 60 passengers were on board when the bus fell into the canal. Six people have been rescued so far. Police and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting the rescue operation.Four bodies were fished out from the canal ,said Sidhi collector Ravindra Chaudhary.

The teams are also trying to locate the bus which got completely submerged in the water, he said.

The bus was heading to Satna from Sidhi when the accident happened at around 8.30am. All the passengers are said to be local villagers.

