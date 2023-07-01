Woman among four killed in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Four people, including a woman, were killed and six others were injured when an overspeeding luxury car rammed into a divider and jumped onto the other side and collided with another car coming from the opposite direction on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Friday afternoon, police said.

The damaged cars after the collision on Agra Lucknow Express Way on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The accident took place in the Matsena area on Agra Lucknow Expressway at about 11.30 am on Friday, when the car going from Delhi to Manipuri collided with the Delhi-bound SUV coming from Lucknow, said Ashish Tiwari, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)

“Three people were killed on the spot, while one died later. The six injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment,” the SSP informed.

The deceased were from Sector 112 of Noida and were identified as Rajesh Kumar Pandey (63), Reema Pandey (58) and their son Deepak Pandey. The fourth deceased, the driver of the car, was identified as Vinay Yadav, a resident of Banerjee Nagar in Mainpuri.

The car was badly damaged and turned into a pile of metal debris because of the intensity of the accident, SSP added. Among the four bodies, the body of the driver was stuck between the seat belt of the damaged car and the bodies of the other three were thrown outside due to the impact of the collision.

It is feared, due to sleeplessness or overspeeding, the driver lost control of the car which crossed the divider, the SSP informed.

The injured, travelling in the SUV, were coming from Ayodhya and were heading towards Agra.

All the injured were identified as Prashant Tiwari (47), his wife Mamta Tiwari (43), son Prashant (8), and daughter Mahak (20) beside Deepak and Vivek (35). Prashant Tiwari is a resident of Dilshad Garden in Delhi and Vivek belongs to Kalyanpuri in the Vikas Nagar locality of Lucknow.