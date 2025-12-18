Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Four killed as two speeding bikes collide head-on in Bihar’s Rohtas district

ByPrasun K Mishra
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 12:43 pm IST

Sasaram: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two speeding bikes late on Wednesday evening near Gohi turning in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said

Sasaram: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two speeding bikes late on Wednesday evening near Gohi turning in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said.

The families have been informed and the bodies were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for postmortem. (Representative photo)
The families have been informed and the bodies were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for postmortem. (Representative photo)

The deceased were identified as Anmol Sharma of Mangitpur, Alok Kumar of Hamradih village, and Vikas Tiwari and Bunty Sharma of Dalmianagar, Station House Officer (SHO) Shivam Kumar said.

According to police, Vikas Tiwari and Bunty Sharma were travelling from Dalmianagar to attend a birthday party at Dhanaon village. They had reached near Gohi turning when a bike coming at high speed collided with them head-on.

All four people were thrown onto the road and the bikes caught fire.

Locals informed the Ayarkotha police, who reached the accident site and took the victims to the nearby Akorhigola community health centre, where doctors declared all four dead on arrival.

The families have been informed and the bodies were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for postmortem.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Four killed as two speeding bikes collide head-on in Bihar’s Rohtas district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On