Four killed as two speeding bikes collide head-on in Bihar’s Rohtas district

Sasaram: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two speeding bikes late on Wednesday evening near Gohi turning in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said. The families have been informed and the bodies were sent to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for postmortem. (Representative photo)

The deceased were identified as Anmol Sharma of Mangitpur, Alok Kumar of Hamradih village, and Vikas Tiwari and Bunty Sharma of Dalmianagar, Station House Officer (SHO) Shivam Kumar said.

According to police, Vikas Tiwari and Bunty Sharma were travelling from Dalmianagar to attend a birthday party at Dhanaon village. They had reached near Gohi turning when a bike coming at high speed collided with them head-on.

All four people were thrown onto the road and the bikes caught fire.

Locals informed the Ayarkotha police, who reached the accident site and took the victims to the nearby Akorhigola community health centre, where doctors declared all four dead on arrival.

