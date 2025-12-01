Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Four killed in two separate road accidents in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 05:15 pm IST

According to the police, three of the victims were travelling from Rupohi towards Baligaon when their vehicle skidded off the road and crashed.

Three people, including two cousins, died in Assam’s Nagaon district after their two-wheeler lost control and hit an electric pole late Sunday evening, the police said.

Representational image.

The incident took place in the Rupahihat area. According to the police, the trio was travelling from Rupohi towards Baligaon when their vehicle skidded off the road and crashed.

They were rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The third victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajdul, Mehedi Alam, and Shakil Ahmed - all residents of Kanchanpur village in Rupohihat. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

In another incident in Morigaon, a truck driver died after accidentally falling under his own vehicle.

Police said the truck was travelling from Morigaon town towards Nagaon when it developed a mechanical issue and lost control. The driver jumped from the moving vehicle in an attempt to save himself but slipped and came under the wheels, leading to his death on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Manab Jyoti Deka of Lengribori of Morigaon. Police added that the driverless truck subsequently rammed into a stationary traveller vehicle and also damaged several roadside shops. The body was later sent to Morigaon civil hospital for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, six persons sustained injuries in Hajo, near Guwahati, in a road mishap that occurred on Monday morning. They were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

