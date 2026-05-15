Four killed, one critical after tractor hits motorcycle in Kaushambi

Four youths, including a man and his nephews, were killed late Thursday night in a road accident in Kaushambi district after a tractor rammed into their motorcycle near Maharajganj village in the Karari police station area. Another relative sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a medical college hospital, police said. For representation only

According to police, all five victims were travelling on a single motorcycle to attend a wedding ceremony in Dariyapur village when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Akash, 21-year-old Rahul and 19-year-old Aman, all residents of Dhanpara village under Karari police station limits, as well as 23-year-old Chhotu, a relative from Thambha village. The injured person, identified as Vikas, is a distant relative from Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the speeding tractor, coming from the opposite direction, lost control and crashed into the motorcycle near Maharajganj village. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front wheels of the tractor reportedly detached and were thrown several metres away.

Except for Vikas, all the victims died on the spot. Soon after receiving information about the incident, superintendent of police Satyanarayan Prajapat, DSP (Crime) Shivank Singh and inspector Sanjay Singh rushed to the accident site with a police team. Family members also reached the spot in a state of shock and identified the bodies of the deceased. The injured victim was immediately shifted to a medical college hospital by ambulance, where his condition remains critical.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The tractor involved in the accident has been seized,” said SP Satyanarayan Prajapat. Officials said the tractor driver is in police custody and further legal action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the victims’ family members.