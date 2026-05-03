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Four linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols in Amritsar

Four linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols in Amritsar

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Amritsar Police has arrested four persons allegedly linked with a cross-border arms smuggling module and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Four linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols in Amritsar

Those arrested have been identified as Samarbir Singh alias Simar , a resident of Mahindra Colony in Amritsar; Satnam Singh alias Satta , a native of village Fatehpur, Tarn Taran and presently residing at Krishna Nagar in Amritsar; Tanupreet Singh , a resident of Pratap Nagar in Amritsar; and Karanjot Singh alias Sajan , a resident of Krishna Nagar in Amritsar.

The recovered weapons include two Austria-made 9mm Glock pistols, four .30 bore pistols made in China, and one .30 bore pistol.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms.

The consignments of illegal arms were delivered from across the border through drones and were further distributed among criminals through the network, he said.

He said the probe has also revealed that all the arrestee are well educated and had earlier worked as salesmen in a private firm. The accused reside in nearby localities and were known to each other, he added.

A case under various provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four linked to cross-border arms module held with seven pistols in Amritsar
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