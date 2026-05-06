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Four Myanmar nationals held with heroin in Manipur

Behiang village lies along the Indo-Myanmar border, about 67 m from Churachandpur town, and is also referred to as a second corridor to Southeast Asia.

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:08 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom
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Security forces in Manipur have arrested four Myanmar nationals for allegedly entering India illegally and smuggling drugs in Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Representational. (Getty Images)

Officials said, “the Myanmar nationals were identified as Thangsawmung (56), Kamkhenmung (56), Jhonmung (31) and Haukhul (55), all residents of Chikha, Myanmar.”

Security forces intercepted Thangsawmung and Kamkhenmung along with a two-wheeler (Kenbo) from Bualkot village under Behiang police station, and seized 22 soap cases containing heroin powder from their possession, officials said.

Following interrogation, two other Myanmar nationals, Jhonmung and Haukhul, were arrested from Behiang village along with 44 soap cases of heroin powder.

Police have registered a case under provisions of the Foreigners Act and the NDPS Act at Behiang police station for further investigation, officials said.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, told HT, “a soap case containing heroin powder weighs around 13 grams, and one gram of the drug is worth over 5,000 in the international market, though the price varies from place to place.”

The statement said, “Late Sanjit Singh served Manipur Police with sincerity, dedication and unwavering commitment to the public. His untimely demise is a profound loss to the Police Department and to the public.”

The amount was handed over to the family in the form of a cheque at the office of the superintendent of police, Imphal West, in the presence of L Kailun, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), and other senior officers. Kh Okendra Singh, Regional Manager, SBI Imphal, presented the cheque.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four Myanmar nationals held with heroin in Manipur
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