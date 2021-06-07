Four of a family, including two kids, found hanging in Shahjahanpur

Lucknow: A couple. along with their two minor children, allegedly committed suicide in their house in the city area of Shahjahanpur on Monday afternoon, said police..

Superintendent of police, Shahjahanpur S Anand said, “Four members of a family, including 43-year-old father, 38-year-old mother, their 12-year-old son and six-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house in the city area. We found a suicide note near the body of the father which cited financial trouble as reason for taking the extreme step.”

Reportedly the neighbours saw the wife on Monday morning at around 11 am when she came out of the house to take milk from the milkman. Around 1:15 pm a local resident along with some neighbours found the couple hanging in the lobby of the first floor while the children were hanging in another room. “Pieces of same rope were used by all the family members. The bodies were found on the first floor where they lived. They used the ground floor as a storeroom,” said the SP.

The police team that reached the spot sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A dog squad along with team of forensic unit also visited the house to collect evidence. The forensic unit took samples of the rope and the suicide paper for analysis, The police denied possibility of any forced entry inside the house or signs of altercation.

According to locals, the family was from nearby Bareilly district but had moved to Shahjahanpur over a decade ago. The head of the family was a retailer of medicines. The family moved to the house, where they were found hanging, in October last year.

