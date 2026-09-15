Four of family killed after refrigerator explodes in Karnataka's Belagavi

Four women members of a family were killed and two others were seriously injured after a refrigerator reportedly exploded at their house here early Tuesday, police said.

The fire was reported within the jurisdiction of the Market Police Station. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The incident occurred in Chavat Galli, they said.

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The deceased were identified as Ganga Damone (25), Sharada Dhamone (45), Priya Dhamone (28) and Bharati Dhamone (50), police said.

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Gajanan Dhamone (65) and his son Roshan Dhamone (21) sustained serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police, preliminary information revealed that the fire reportedly broke out after a refrigerator exploded inside the house. The flames quickly spread throughout the premises, trapping the occupants inside. The victims were unable to escape, resulting in the tragic incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire was reported within the jurisdiction of the Market Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire was reported within the jurisdiction of the Market Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters here, Belagavi Police Commissioner Prakash Nikam said the incident occurred at around 2.30 am on Tuesday. Four women died on the spot due to burn injuries.

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According to him, two other persons -- Gajanan Dhamone and his son -- have been admitted to hospital. The father has suffered around 80 per cent of burn injuries, while his son sustained around 40 per cent burn injuries.

After post-mortem examinations of the four deceased, their bodies would be immediately hand over to their relatives after the procedures are completed.

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The FSL team, and officers from HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited) were examining the incident and trying to ascertain the exact cause.

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"Prima facie, it appears to be a short circuit, but we have to confirm it. The son who survived has told us that he heard a sound that appeared to be from a short circuit. But we will ascertain the exact cause after the FSL team," the commissioner added.

Further investigation is underway.