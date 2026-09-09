One dead, 4 injured after oxygen cylinder explodes in Delhi's Okhla

One person died and four others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Wednesday morning, police said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulances, while the deceased was declared dead at the spot. (HT File photo)

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulances, while the deceased was declared dead at the spot.

A call regarding the cylinder blast was received around 10.47am, following which three water tenders, one water bowser and one multi-purpose compact fire rescue vehicle were dispatched to the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services said their team reached the location, rescued the trapped family members and doused the fire.