One dead, 4 injured after oxygen cylinder explodes in Delhi's Okhla
A call regarding the cylinder blast was received around 10.47am, following which rescue was dispatched.
One person died and four others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Wednesday morning, police said.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulances, while the deceased was declared dead at the spot.
A call regarding the cylinder blast was received around 10.47am, following which three water tenders, one water bowser and one multi-purpose compact fire rescue vehicle were dispatched to the spot.
The Delhi Fire Services said their team reached the location, rescued the trapped family members and doused the fire.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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