What happened to DJ Moore vs Patriots? Latest injury update on Bills WR
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with an injury concern involving wide receiver DJ Moore during the first half against the New England Patriots.
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with an injury concern involving wide receiver DJ Moore during the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.
What happened to DJ Moore?
Moore appeared to be dealing with an issue after a second-quarter play and was taken to the blue medical tent for further assessment. He later left for the locker room, and Buffalo listed him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
“Injury Update: DJ Moore (shoulder) is questionable to return,” Bills posted on X.
The teal later downgraded Moore's status to “doubtful” for the remaining game against the Patriots.
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Before leaving the game, the 29-year-old wide receiver had recorded just one reception on two targets for 11 yards.
How did Moore get injured?
The play that preceded Moore’s injury did not appear particularly concerning at first. He was moving toward the right sideline while Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled in the same direction. Allen eventually threw late into tight coverage, prompting Moore to dive in an attempt to make the catch.
After the play, Moore was seen making his way toward the blue medical tent. He did not remain on the field or show any obvious signs of serious distress immediately after the play.
Moore has battled injuries
Moore is in his first season with the Buffalo Bills after previously spending time with the Chicago Bears. Injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his NFL career, dating back to his time with the Panthers, when he dealt with a concussion, ankle sprain, hamstring injury and knee strain.
During his stint with the Bears, Moore also missed time with a quad strain and a groin injury.
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'He had already dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this season after joining the Bills, although it did not force him to miss a game because the injury occurred during a Thursday night matchup followed by an extended break.
Moore has recently been dealing with an AC joint sprain, raising the possibility that he aggravated the same issue during Sunday’s game.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More