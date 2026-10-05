What happened to DJ Moore vs Patriots? Latest injury update on Bills WR

The teal later downgraded Moore's status to “doubtful” for the remaining game against the Patriots.

Moore appeared to be dealing with an issue after a second-quarter play and was taken to the blue medical tent for further assessment. He later left for the locker room, and Buffalo listed him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury .

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with an injury concern involving wide receiver DJ Moore during the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The play that preceded Moore’s injury did not appear particularly concerning at first. He was moving toward the right sideline while Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled in the same direction. Allen eventually threw late into tight coverage, prompting Moore to dive in an attempt to make the catch.

Before leaving the game, the 29-year-old wide receiver had recorded just one reception on two targets for 11 yards.

After the play, Moore was seen making his way toward the blue medical tent. He did not remain on the field or show any obvious signs of serious distress immediately after the play.

Moore has battled injuries Moore is in his first season with the Buffalo Bills after previously spending time with the Chicago Bears. Injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his NFL career, dating back to his time with the Panthers, when he dealt with a concussion, ankle sprain, hamstring injury and knee strain.

During his stint with the Bears, Moore also missed time with a quad strain and a groin injury.

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'He had already dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this season after joining the Bills, although it did not force him to miss a game because the injury occurred during a Thursday night matchup followed by an extended break.

Moore has recently been dealing with an AC joint sprain, raising the possibility that he aggravated the same issue during Sunday’s game.