Four UP districts attract investment of 1583 cr

Lucknow: The UP government has succeeded in bringing investment of ₹1583 crore to four small districts of the state, including Hardoi, Hamirpur, Barabanki and Gorakhpur.

The department of industrial development informed on Saturday that the government had received investment proposal of ₹1583 crore for Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur and Barabanki and had given its consent to the proposal.

Britannia Industries will start its production in Barabanki by January 31, 2023. The company will invest ₹340 crore and it will provide employment to around 1000 locals.

Similarly, JK Cem Central will invest in Hamirpur and start production by March next year. It will make an investment of around ₹381.22 crore and provide employment to 204 locals.

Berger Paints will invest in Hardoi and give employment to around 150 people. The company will invest around ₹725 crore in Sandila, Hardoi.

Apart from this, Gallant Industries in Gorakhpur will start production from April next. It will invest ₹134.74 crores. The project will provide employment to 250 people.

Units of readymade garment will come up in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Jalaun, Badaun, Amroha and Ghaziabad.

The companies producing readymade garments have proposed to invest ₹940 crore. Around one lakh youths will get employment in these factories within a year under the investment and employment scheme of the textile industry.

The state government is also planning to set up textile parks in Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Jhansi.