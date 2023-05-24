Four youths killed in road mishap in Mathura; CM Yogi condoles deaths

Four youths, in their twenties, were killed and one got injured when the car they were travelling in lost balance and rammed into a tree at a location within limits of Raya police station of Mathura district on Wednesday morning. Damaged roadways bus that met with an accident in Aligarh. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of the youths.

“The tragic incident took place on Wednesday morning when a car rammed into a tree. Four men in their twenties died on the spot while one was severely injured and has been shifted to Agra for better treatment,” said Trigun Bisen, SP (rural), Mathura. The deceased have been identified as Achal, Aakash, Yogesh and Ankit.

“The victims were from Baldev town of Mathura district and were heading towards the regional transport office (RTO) in Mathura for some work related to license and had plans to visit Vrindavan,” said Bisen.

The family members of the deceased have been informed and their bodies were sent for post mortem examination.

In another accident, the drivers of a roadways bus and a canter were killed after their vehicles collided head on in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Aligarh district. The accident took place on Akbarabad overbridge on the Delhi-Kanpur highway. About a dozen passengers in the bus were also injured and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The roadways bus having about 50 passengers was moving from Sitapur to Delhi and collided with a canter coming from the opposite direction. The roadways driver was identified as Arun Kumar Agnihotri from village Parsapur in Hardoi district while driver of the canter has been identified as Satish Kumar from Hasayan area in Hathras, said police.