Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15

Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:04 AM IST
A 50-feet high flag would be hoisted at Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri from August 15 to mark the occasion
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India.

He said this was done on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

“Besides, a 50-feet high flag would be hoisted at Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri from August 15 to mark the occasion,” he added.

“Major monuments, including Agra Fort, Diwan-e-khas at Fatehpur Sikri, Itimad-ud-daula and Akbar Tomb at Sikandra will be illuminated from August 5 to August 15. An extensive cleanliness drive will also be carried out at various monuments from August 8 to August 15,”said Patel.

“We have also identified water bodies at Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort which are amongst 150 water bodies identified all over nation and will be the highlight of Amrit Mahotsav in compliance of directives from Prime Minister Office,” he said.

