Fresh cases in UP at five-month high, 9 more die

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,600 fresh Covid cases, taking the caseload to 6,19,783 while nine more deaths due to the virus pushed the fatality count to 8,820 on Thursday.

It was after a gap of over five months that the state recorded over 2,500 fresh cases in a day. On October 17, 2,880 new cases had surfaced while there were 2,503 fresh cases on October 18, after which a downward trend was seen, according to data from the state health department.

Post Holi, Covid testing also went up and 1,24,135 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while over 3.49 crore (34922434) samples had been tested in UP till now.

The state had 11,918 active cases, of which 6,722 were in home isolation, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

During the day, only 510 patients were discharged in UP, including a maximum 162 in Lucknow. A total of 5,99,045 people had so far recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals in the state.

Lucknow logged 935 fresh cases, Kanpur 103, Prayagraj 242, Ghaziabad 19, Gautam Buddh Nagar 93, Meerut 68, Varanasi 198, Barabanki 63, Jhansi 45 and Gorakhpur 61. The state capital saw two deaths, Kanpur one, Prayagraj two, Varanasi one, Gorakhpur one and Ghazipur one.

Only two districts – Hathras and Hamirpur – reported zero fresh cases, according to the data from the state health department.