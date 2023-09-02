Assam floods: Over 3 lakh affected, 15 killed this year

Fresh floods in Assam have affected 324,938 people in 898 villages across 18 districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed via its bulletin on Friday. Amongst the major rivers, only Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Neamatighat (File Photo)

So far 15 persons have died in the state due to floods and landslides this year, it said.

According to ASDMA, the severely affected districts include Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Sonitpu.

Nalbari has the highest number of people affected by floods (72,427) followed by Darrang (72,133), Golaghat (56,772) and Morigaon (44,181), said the disaster management authority.

Amongst the major rivers, only Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Neamatighat.

The disaster response forces have been alerted by the state government and 96 relief camps have been established across eight districts where 2,197 people, including 280 children have taken shelter so far.

Several roads and other infrastructures have been damaged across the state.

Over 23,106 hectares of cropland have been submerged resulting in the loss of a large amount of agricultural products, according to the farmers. The farmers said that they were preparing for Boro (summer rice) cultivation which has been destroyed for this year due to floods. Apart from humans, 195,985 domestic animals are affected by the fresh wave of floods, according to ASDMA.