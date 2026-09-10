...
...
Next Story

From October 25: More flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad from Prayagraj

The increase in services to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling during the festival season.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 17:37:24 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Air travellers from Prayagraj will have more flight options to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from October 25, ahead of the festive season, with IndiGo adding services four days a week. According to the revised schedule, the airline will operate an additional flight to Mumbai on Monday, Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mumbai again on Wednesday and Bengaluru on Friday.

Passengers at Prayagraj airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Passengers at Prayagraj airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)

At present, IndiGo operates one flight from Prayagraj to Mumbai on Wednesday. With the additional service, the airline will operate two flights on the route that day, offering passengers another option, particularly during the festive season when air travel demand is expected to increase.

The increase in services to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling during the festival season. However, IndiGo has also decided to discontinue its Thursday flight between Prayagraj and Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air is set to operate a daily flight between Prayagraj and Mumbai from October 1. At present, there is no Mumbai flight from Prayagraj on Saturdays in September. The revised schedule will introduce a Saturday service from October.

However, from November, Akasa Air’s Mumbai service will operate six days a week instead of seven.

 
flightsindigomumbaiprayagrajmumbai‬
Home/Cities/Others/From October 25: More flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad from Prayagraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks