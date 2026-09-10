From October 25: More flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad from Prayagraj

Air travellers from Prayagraj will have more flight options to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from October 25, ahead of the festive season, with IndiGo adding services four days a week. According to the revised schedule, the airline will operate an additional flight to Mumbai on Monday, Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mumbai again on Wednesday and Bengaluru on Friday.

Passengers at Prayagraj airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)

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At present, IndiGo operates one flight from Prayagraj to Mumbai on Wednesday. With the additional service, the airline will operate two flights on the route that day, offering passengers another option, particularly during the festive season when air travel demand is expected to increase.

The increase in services to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling during the festival season. However, IndiGo has also decided to discontinue its Thursday flight between Prayagraj and Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air is set to operate a daily flight between Prayagraj and Mumbai from October 1. At present, there is no Mumbai flight from Prayagraj on Saturdays in September. The revised schedule will introduce a Saturday service from October.

However, from November, Akasa Air’s Mumbai service will operate six days a week instead of seven.

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{{^usCountry}} Prayagraj airport director Ganesh Yadav said IndiGo would increase its services to the three major cities from October 25. He said the additional flights would directly benefit passengers during the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prayagraj airport director Ganesh Yadav said IndiGo would increase its services to the three major cities from October 25. He said the additional flights would directly benefit passengers during the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

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