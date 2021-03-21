Home / Cities / Others / From today, extensive drive in Lucknow to make people wear masks
LUCKNOW The drive to make people wear masks and follow other Covid-19 protocols at crowded places will be carried out more extensively in the state capital from Monday, said Naveen Arora, joint commissioner of police, law and order, on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:19 PM IST
LUCKNOW The drive to make people wear masks and follow other Covid-19 protocols at crowded places will be carried out more extensively in the state capital from Monday, said Naveen Arora, joint commissioner of police, law and order, on Sunday.

The step is being taken in wake of Covid surge in the city, the state and other parts of India. It is mandatory to ensure enforcement of pandemic protocols to curb spread of the virus again, he said.

Arora said all police station in-charges and other field officers have been asked to ensure proper enforcement of the protocols in market areas and other crowded places like offices, restaurants, malls, railway stations and bus stations.

The basic Covid protocols include wearing masks, proper scanning of visitors with thermal temperature scanner and proper usage of sanitisers as well. Besides, police would ensure that unnecessary crowd should not gather at one place, he added.

Police personnel have also been directed to sensitise people about following protocols.

Notably, nearly 1.5 lakh people have been fined in Lucknow since May, 2020 for not wearing masks or covering their faces as a mandatory norm during Covid the pandemic, said officials.

As many as 16,567 people were fined this year between January 1 and March 19.

